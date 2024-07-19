Fire Bans Escalate in WA State, 19 Eastern-Central Counties

With nearly 73,000 square miles of Federal public lands in WA, the Bureau of Land Management Bureau of Reclamation have issued new burn and fire restrictions due to high fire danger.

19 WA Counties how face multiple bans

BLM and BOR manage these lands, and according to Officials, new restrictions are in place due to fire danger, effective immediately:

"Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire or stove fire, including charcoal briquette fire. Liquefied and bottled gas stoves and heaters are permitted provided they are used within an area at least 10 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.

• Operating any type of motorized vehicle off developed roadways. Parking of vehicles off roadways must be done in an area barren of flammable materials. Developed roadways are those that are clear of flammable debris berm to berm. When operating a motorized vehicle on public lands, you must carry a shovel at least 26 inches in length with at least an eight-inch blade, and either a one-gallon container of water or a fully charged 2.5-pound fire extinguisher. All motorcycles and All-Terrain Vehicles must be equipped with a properly functioning U.S. Forest Service approved spark arrestor

. • Smoking while traveling in timber, brush or grass areas, except in vehicles on roads, or cleared areas at least 6 feet in diameter, or on boats on rivers and or lakes.

• Discharging or using tracer, steel component (core or jacket), or incendiary ammunition. EXCEPTION: Using steel component ammunition with a valid State hunting license while actively engaged in the legal pursuit/take of Game/Non-Game species in accordance with current hunting seasons. Fireworks and exploding targets are prohibited year-round on federal lands."

These restrictions are in effect in the following WA Counties:

"Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman, and Yakima counties."

There are a handful of exceptions, but only for official, qualified, or law enforcement personnel.