Big Fire Destroys Concession Building at Spokane’s Avista Stadium

Cleanup and investigations continue at Avista Stadium in the Spokane Valley, where an early Friday morning fire not only destroyed the concessions stand, but also the entire concession building.

Fire crews were called to the area around 2:45 AM

The Spokane Valley Fire Department along with other units, arrived and found the building in flames, as they battled the fire, they had to let it burn through a portion of the stand to avoid danger to crews trying to enter the main building.

It was out by 8:30 AM, but a few hot spots remained. According to Spokane Valley Fire Officials, the building and the stand are a total loss, no dollar value has been given yet for replacement.

SVFD

The Spokane Indians, who are the Class A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies in the Northwest League along with the Tri-City Dust Devils, will finish their season on the road this weekend, so their final games will not be affected. The stadium will not need to be used, as the Indians did not make the NW League playoffs.

Authorities have not said yet if they know what caused the fire. There were no injuries. Although it's been significantly renovated since it opened in 1958, Avista is one of the biggest parks in the league, seating 6803 fans.

SVFD image