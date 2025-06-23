Finley Schools Move to 4-Day Week Beginning Fall of 2025

Most of you know students in WA state have to go to school at least 180 days, but there are waivers, and now the Finley School District has one.

Finley schools will move to four-day-week this fall

Students will go to school Monday through Thursday, with Fridays off. According to information released by the FSD:

"Superintendent Bryan Long explained that the move to a four-day school week is part of the district’s strategy to address a $1 million budget shortfall, even after the successful passage of its recent levy. The shift is expected to generate savings in key areas such as substitute staffing, utility usage, and food services."

The waiver does extend through the 2027-2028 school year, but Officials plan to reassess progress in the spring of 2026, and if possible, return to the regular 180-day program. Had this latest levy failed, the Finley School District would have had to cut a number of programs, including music and sports.

Student learning programs will be 'compressed' to ensure they are staying on track despite having one day less of school each week.

Over the last couple of years, Finley has seen several levies fail, including one that didn't pass by 1 vote. More information is available at the Finley Schools Website.