Finley DUI Suspect Arrested, Vehicle Was Missing Lug Nuts

Benton County Deputies encountered a pair of strange calls over the weekend.

Suspect driving truck without lug nuts

First, Saturday evening, Deputies responded to a call from a homeowner who said a man was wandering around in their driveway and acting strangely.

The BCSO did not disclose the location, but said when contacted the man was found to be under the influence of narcotics and had an outstanding felony DOC (Department of Corrections) warrant. He's now in the Benton County Jail.

Then, later that night, near Finley, Deputies conducting a traffic stop on a pickup found the driver was not only under the influence of narcotics, but Officers said the truck he was driving was missing nearly all of its lug nuts, including several wheels which had none.

Fortunately, no accident resulted from their driving. The BCSO did not say how far the man had traveled without the lugs.