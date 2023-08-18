Finley Area Fire Near Hover Park Now 30% Contained

Finley area fire (BCSO) Finley area fire (BCSO) loading...

According to Benton County Fire District 1, the fire near Finley is about 30 percent contained.

Ready to go evacuations orders were in place overnight

BCFD 1 says the call came in just after 1:30 PM Thursday, it began near the intersection of Meals and Toothacre Road, not far from a popular park.

The fire, now called the Toothacre Fire, initially burned about 20-30 acres of brush and trees, but due to gusty winds, air support was called in as well as other units from the area. No word of any structure loss, but overnight into Friday morning there were still Level 1 or ready-to-go evacuations in place for the area.

As of Thursday night, officials said about 300 acres had been burned.

The fire is not far from Hover Park, according to BCFD 1. Benton PUD also cut power to over 100 to 150 customers in the area to allow crews to work in and around the blaze more safely. The list of additional fire units who helped included:

Kennewick Fire Department

Pasco Fire Department

Richland Fire and Emergency Services

Hanford Fire

Benton County Fire Protection District #2

Benton County Fire District #4

West Benton Fire and Rescue

Franklin County Fire District #1

Franklin County Fire District #3

Franklin County Fire District #4

Franklin County Fire District #5

Walla Walla 4

Walla Walla 5

Walla Walla 8

BCFD1 Support Services volunteers

The fire is now 30 percent contained, fire units will stay in the area and continue suppression and mop-up operations. The cause of the fire, as of Thursday night, is not yet known, the investigation continues.

There were unconfirmed reports from area residents who said they saw several people riding four-wheel ATVs in areas very close to the fire, citizens are urged to stay well away from any emergency situation, especially wildfires.