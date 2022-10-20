Find Out Why You Will Pay More Towards Family Leave Program in 2023

Getty Getty loading...

How much more will you pay in 2023?

Premiums for the WA state Paid Family and Medical Leave program rising

Thursday, Oct. 20th, the Washington Employment Security Department (WESD) announced beginning January 1st, 2023, the premiums will rise for taxpayers and others who pay into the program.

According to WESD, the increased usage of the program is behind the bump:

"Benefits for Washington’s Paid Family & Medical Leave program are an increasingly vital source of support for Washington workers. To keep pace with more people using the program, and as required by law, the premium rate will increase in 2023.

The total premium rate will be 0.8%. The rate for 2022 is 0.6%. Employers will pay 27.24% of the total premium and employees will pay 72.76% - a ratio similar to 2022."

It will rise from 0.6 percent to 0.8.

For example, a person making $60K a year (gross) previously paid $30 a month in premiums, now it will go up to $40.

Despite the claims by WESD, studies and the state's own figures show as far back as January, 2022, the program was headed for insolvency. According to a report published by the City of Burlington Chamber of Commerce, the program was likely to have a deficit of at least $150 million by the end of 2022.