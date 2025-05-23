Find out About Memorial Weekend Observances in Tri-Cities Area

Landings Da Day landing--Getty Images loading...

Here's a look at Memorial Weekend, and Memorial Day Observances around our region. ,Salute those who serve us, past and present. (US troops coming ashore on D- Day).

There are a lot of events to salute our Vets

Many people take time to visit the Regional Veterans Memorial in Columbia Park, near the roundabout. It salutes vets from all over the Columbia Basin.

The Reach Museum also offers special discounts and offers for Veterans.

As for specific events, Sunset Memorial Gardens on the ByPass Highway is having free hot dogs on Sunday from 11 AM to 2 PM, and visitors can see their parade of flags. Monday, Memorial Day, events will take place from 10 AM to 2 PM, including special guest speaker and Veteran Retired Major Scotty Smile.

Riverview Heights Cemetery at 1200 South Olympia will have a special Memorial Service Monday beginning at 9 AM.

Get our free mobile app

Desert Lawn Memorial Park in Kennewick will have a special ceremony at 11 AM Memorial Day, at the corner of 10th Ave. and South Union in Kennewick.

City View Cemetery in Pasco will also have a flag-raising ceremony and salute at 11 AM Monday, located at 1300 North Oregon Ave. in Pasco. Picture below is US troops ducking a shell that explodes in Korea, 1950.

Shell Explodes Shell explodes near US troops in Korea ( Getty Images) loading...