Final Arrest Made in April, 2022 Fatal Kennewick Shooting

Kennewick Police now say a total of four suspects have been arrested.

Final arrest made in connection with fatal shooting.

Last April 28th, 2022, a Kennewick teen was fatally shot. He was identified as 17-year-old Ricardo Rivera. whom friends said was a student at Kamiakin High School. The picture below is from a Go Fund Me set up to help his family.

The shooting occurred in North Rhode Island Court, which is east of Steptoe Ave, and north of the McDonalds at Gage and Steptoe. The incident occurred around 5:15 PM, witnesses and callers who reported hearing several shots then saw some people running from the area.

Rivera was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound, he later died at an area hospital.

Now, KPD says investigation is closed

Kennewick Police released a statement late Wednesday that read in part:

"The investigation into the murder of 17-year-old Ricardo Rivera previously led us to the arrest of 18-year-old Jacob Young Jr and a 15-year-old juvenile for the crime of first-degree murder. The ongoing investigation and arrest warrants were created by another 15-year-old and another 16-year-old. The arrest warrant was for first-degree murder. On Thursday, February 23, 2023 officers with the US Marshals Task Force found and arrested the 15-year-old in Burien, WA. On today's date March 1, 2023, the 16 year old juvenile turned himself in to the officers AND detectives of Kennewick Police"

KPD says the investigation is complete, and will move on to the next phase of charges and court hearings.