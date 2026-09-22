It first rolled out around September 8th, some of you may not have seen or utilized it yet.

Meta's AI Assistant Muse Is Blocked from Accessing Amazon

Meta calls Muse a personal AI assistant, who can carry out multiple tasks instead of just one at a time commands.

The new tech is designed to go beyond advice or text output, it actively scans the web, can fill out online forms, book travel and even go shopping for you, and more.

Shopping Is Where it Hit the Amazon Wall

Amazon has blocked Muse from accessing its platforms, and shopping on behalf of its users, because Meta never told them about it accessing Amazon in the first place. According to Geekwire:

".(Amazon)..it never agreed to any of it. Meta didn’t tell Amazon that Muse would access its store, the agent doesn’t identify itself when it browses, and it appears to capture and store customer credentials, which the company says could create privacy and security risks."

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Muse customers who try to use the AI assistant to access Amazon are met with a prompt and message telling them that continued access by an "unauthorized" agent could violate Amazon's terms and conditions---and conceivably get that user booted from Amazon.

Apparently It's Part Of a Whole new Battle for Control

When humans sign up for an online service such as Amazon, or others, they are in control and it's their experience. But now major companies are battling over who controls the shopping experience--and access--when AI is doing the shopping for the person.

Muse is free and expanded versions come with tiered subscription platforms. The more you want it to do, the more you pay.