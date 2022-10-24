Fertilizer Plant Near Moses Lake Burns to Ground Sunday [VIDEO]

Fertilizer plant burns (GCSO) Fertilizer plant burns (GCSO) loading...

The Grant County Sheriff's Department as well as fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

Wilbur Ellis fertilizer plant goes up in flames.

No one was injured and there were no evacuations, mainly because the wind was not blowing excessively. However, some persons a mile or so away were urged to stay indoors Sunday afternoon, and not open windows or doors.

Around 4:15 PM Sunday, alerts went out from the GCSO as well as Grant County Fire District 5, that the plant, located about three miles southeast of Moses Lake, was on fire.

As you can see from the pictures, the main structure of the plant was completely demolished by the blaze. No one was reported injured but the plant is likely considered a total loss.

As of Monday, the GCSO and fire experts are combing through the debris to find the source of the fire. Officials have not said if anyone was actively working in the building at the time of the blaze. From early pictures, it appears the fire began in the center part of the building, then moved upward and outward.



