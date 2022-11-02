Fentanyl Stash is Largest Ever Seized in Walla Walla County

According to the Walla Walla Police Department and other agencies, the follow-up investigation into a murder suspect has uncovered a large drug stash.

Murder suspect arrested in Walla Walla Oct. 11th

27-year-old Javier Valdez was arrested in town at a home in the 300 block of North 9th, he was wanted on an arrest warrant for murder out of Wenatchee.

What investigators found, however, was unexpected. Wednesday, November 1st. the WWPD along with drug task force officials found a massive stash of fentanyl and other narcotics.

According to police, they found 3 pounds of meth, 2.4 ounces of coke, 48 suboxone strips (which are used to treat people from long-term drug use effects), 83 grams of marijuana, and 11,653 fentanyl pills.

That total is the largest amount of fentanyl seized in Walla Walla County or the region, said police. The investigation continues. Based upon what is believed to be the street value of fentanyl (around $10 a pill) those drugs alone could be worth at least $116K or more.