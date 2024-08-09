Fentanyl Drug Ring Suspect Extradited from Honduras to Portland

A 38-year-old man made his first appearance in a Portland courtroom after being extradited back to the US to face drug charges.

Man accused of running a drug operation in Portland

DEA Agents learned that Orbin Alfredo Velasquez Layaire was running a fentanyl drug smuggling 'courier' operation in the Portland area in September of 2022.

They described it as a "dispatch" operation, where he received 'orders' from clients and then processed and delivered the drugs, according to KOIN TV and court papers.

According to KOIN:

"The documents further state that investigators learned Velasquez Layaire had fled to Honduras. In November, he was indicted by a federal grand jury in Portland, charging him with conspiring to distribute fentanyl.

Velasquez Layaire was arrested in Honduras in June and was extradited to the United States on Tuesday. At his arraignment in federal court Thursday, he plead not guilty.

Velasquez Layaire’s case is scheduled to begin trial on October 8, 2024."