Spokane DV Suspect Pried Out of Attic by SWAT Team

A Monday night standoff finally ended with the suspect in custody.

The man was located hiding in an attic

Around 9:00 PM, Spokane Valley Deputies received information that a suspect who was wanted was at a residence in the east Spokane Valley.

The man, identified as 44-year-old Gregory J. Talbot, was wanted on at least six major felony charges. He was charged with the crimes following a serious Domestic Violence incident that occurred around 2:20 AM earlier that day.

The charges he was facing included:

"Robbery 1st Degree (DV), Burglary 1st Degree (DV), Malicious Mischief 3rd Degree (DV), Interfering with the Reporting of Domestic Violence, Theft 3rd Degree (DV), and Assault 4th Degree."

Armed with a warrant, Officers entered the home after a three-hour standoff during which Talbot refused to exit. The SWAT team was also utilized and even a drone.

Finally around 11:30 PM the Warrant Services Group searched the home. A man inside was released, he was not the suspect. Finally Talbot was found hiding in the attic, and gave up around 2:20 AM. He's now in the Spokane Valley Jail.