Felon Gets 17 More Years for Major Wenatchee Drug Operation

A convicted felon will likely stay in prison until he is 57.

Wenatchee man nailed again for drug operation

The US Attorney's Office for Eastern WA announced a 17 year term for a repeat felon, who had previous drug conviction charges.

The Columbia River Drug Task Force began to investigate 40-year-old Steven E. Graham, age 40, of Wenatchee in 2023 on tips he was again involved in trafficking. He had a previous felony drug conviction, was on parole, and had an outstanding Department of Corrections (DOC) warrant for violations.

The surveillance team learned he was staying at the Red Lion Inn in Wenatchee, and began to monitor his operations. After observing his behaviors, they got a warrant and on November 29th of 2023, raided the room. According to the US Attorney's Office:

(the) "Defendant was arrested and investigators seized over 7,000 fentanyl-laced pills, over 170 grams of methamphetamine, four firearms, and approximately $19,000 in cash from Graham’s luggage and person."

Get our free mobile app

After being found guilty at his trial in July of this year, he received the 17 year sentence in December, plus ten years supervised parole, according to First Assistant United States Attorney Pete Serrano.