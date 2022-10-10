Felon Arrested After Firing Gun from Moving Vehicle

Three suspects, including a wanted felon, are in the Yakima County jail after a bizarre shooting incident early Sunday morning.

The suspect vehicle pulls out in front of a Deputy's Patrol vehicle

According to information released by the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, via Sgt. Joe Panattoni, around 2:15 AM Sunday morning, Deputy Chumley of the YCSO was driving on 1st Street just south of Nob Hill Boulevard when he heard gunfire.

Get our free mobile app

As he was responding he spotted a vehicle leaving a parking lot nearby, then a red sedan pulled out directly in front of him. One of the back seat occupants leaned out the window and fired off several rounds from a handgun.

High-risk maneuver used to disable the car

The YCSO did not specifically say what method was used, only that it was "high-risk." After stopping the sedan, Deputy Chumley and other officers who arrived detained 3 people and found a 27-year-old wanted felon was the one who fired the weapon. According to Sgt. Panattoni's report:

"A search of the vehicle yielded a .40 caliber handgun, which matched spent shell casings found at the scene. The male was booked on felony charges to include drive by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm. A second passenger was arrested after attempting to kick out the Deputy’s patrol car window."

No reports of any injuries or buildings or property being hit by the rounds that were fired. The investigation continues.