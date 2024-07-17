Feds-Stop Packaging Pot Edibles to Look Like Kids’ Treats, or Else

Drug Edibles (FTC) Drug Edibles (FTC) loading...

The FDA and FTC are pointing at five makers of pot edibles, for their deceptively child-like looking packaging, which has already fooled hundreds of children.

Many reports of children being sickened, even hurt, by edibles

The consumer alert from the FTC says the government is aiming at five specific manufacturers. Cease and Desist letters went out to the following firms, who make edibles according to the FTC:

"The agencies sent letters to the following companies: 1) Hippy Mood (Levittown, Pennsylvania); 2) Life Leaf Medical CBD Center (Murrells Inlet, South Carolina); 3) Shamrockshrooms.com (online only); 4) Mary Janes Bakery Co. LLC and Miami Rave LLC (Miami, Florida); and 5) Earthly Hemps (Cape Coral, Florida)."

These companies packaged their products to look deceptively like Fruit Loops cereal or Chips Ahoy! Cookies, just a few of the many examples. The products that contain Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) can be harmful, and potentially fatal to a child if taken in large doses.

According to the FTC:

"According to the letters, children can suffer serious health consequences from eating products containing cannabis, and they are at special risk of consuming edible THC products that appear similar to traditional foods because children are less likely to focus on or be able to understand text on the product labels."

Officials say there is a possibility of charges coming against these companies, for breaking FTC laws prohibiting fraudulent or false advertising or product representation. To see more of these examples, click here.