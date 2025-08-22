Feds Pause Work Visas for Commercial Truck Drivers After Crashes

Following several recent crashes, Federal authorities began to closely examine drivers who were found to be in the US illegally, or who had obtained CDL or Commercial Driver's Licenses using work visas to operate large trucks. The fatal crash on a Florida highway was the tipping point.

The Commercial Carrier Journal and other sources say Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the Feds are pausing issuing these licenses, until investigations can be done into a number of drivers who were found to be unable to speak English. It is also cracking down on drivers who obtained CDLs from states where they do not live.

The CEO and President of the American Trucking Association applauds the move as do others in the industry. Some of them are pointing toward states that have allowed non-eligible drivers or unqualified persons to obtain CDL licenses.

Overdrive, a sister publication of the Commercial Carrier Journal, is reporting the company that employed driver Harjinder Singh, who was involved in the fatal Florida Interstate crash recently, has been shut down. White Hawk Carriers Inc. was Singh's employer when he attempted to perform a u-turn in a 70-mph zone on the Flordia turnpike in St. Lucie County, by utilizing an "officlal use only" turnaround.

A van carrying several people crashed with his truck, killing 3 persons, and now he is facing manslaughter charges.

Officials said he failed an English proficiency test, only answering 2 of 12 questions correctly, and could only identify 1 of four typical road signs.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says Singh was also illegally given a CDL license in WA and New Mexico, violating Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) laws in doing so.

Another crash occurred in Alabama in May on Highway 43, when a semi truck slammed into four vehicles stopped for a red light at the South Industrial Park area in Thomasville. The driver, and another off-duty driver in the semi both could not speak English.