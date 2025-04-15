Feds Launch Investigation into WA State SPI Over Transgender Issues

Feds Launch Investigation into WA State SPI Over Transgender Issues

LA Center HS, LA Center SD (google street view)

La Center is a small community about 19 miles north of Vancouver, WA in Clark County. The high school is a Class "A" with just over 480 students. Now, it's become even more of an epicenter in WA State's refusal to follow Federal executive orders regarding transgender students.

  Federal Department of Education launches investigation into WA OSPI

The Officer of the Superintendent of Public Instruction has been battling with La Center SD for several years. In 2022, La Center Schools were asked by their superintendent to not ask which pronouns a student wishes to be addressed by. However, teachers in the 1,800-student district would still address them a certain way if asked.

However, OSPI claims they violated state law by not directly asking a student what pronouns they want to be called by.

The District also required teachers be "transparent" with student's parents and guardians on matters such as these, which the state also claims violated state policies.

In February, OSPI claimed La Center violated state law, and required the District to amend its policies to follow state laws.

However,  the Department of Education complaint and investigation focuses on whether OSPI is violating the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act, the Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment, and Title IX.

The La Center Superintendent, Peter Rozenkrantz, told the WA State Standard he was "very happy" to hear of the Federal investigation. He also said OSPI is trying to "bully" his District into submission.

