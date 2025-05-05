Feds–Cheaper to Pay $1,000 for Illegals to Self-Deport-New Program

In a move that initially raised eyebrows, the Trump Administration on Monday announced a new program that will pay illegals $1,000 if they self-deport.

The program is in conjunction with the newly revised CBP App

The Department of Homeland Security says it will provide $1,000 to each illegal person, if they self-deport, and they can take advantage of travel assistance.

Recently, DHS and the CBP revised the Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) Home App, which allows illegals to indicate to the US Government they are going to self-deport; rather than having to be located and deported by ICE. They can set a reasonable date in the very near future, it allows them to make arrangements and get ready.

Now, DHS says they will actually save money with this new program. On average, DHS and CBP say it costs just over $17,000 to locate, apprehend, and deport an illegal person. Paying them the $1,000 stipend will save millions.

The person must still inform Federal authorities via the app, then set the date, and then they must confirm they are out of the country.

This is the same CBP app that was utilized by former DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to speed up and facilitate illegal entry into the US during the Biden Administration.

