The Food and Drug Administration has upped a recent walnut recall to Class 1, or urgent.

Walnuts recalled due to Listeria threat

The FDA says following last month's report from California-based Stutz Packing Company about possibly Listeria-tainted walnuts, the alert has now been expanded. According to Newsmax.com and Newsweek:

"The FDA has upgraded a walnut recall to Class I, its most severe category, Newsweek reports. The new classification warns that consumption of the product could potentially cause "serious adverse health consequences or death."

There have been several other Listeria-related recalls in the last two months including the recent Boars Head deli meats that have killed 3 people.

Listeria is an illness that comes from a certain type of bacteria, and it can be deadly, according to the FDA:

"Past listeriosis outbreaks in the U.S. have been linked to raw, unpasteurized milks and cheeses, ice cream, raw or processed vegetables, raw or processed fruits, raw or undercooked poultry, sausages, hot dogs, deli meats, and raw or smoked fish and other seafood. L. monocytogenes has also been found in raw pet food."

The Stutz CA company has suspended production for the time being.