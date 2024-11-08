FDA Looking to Pull Popular Nasal Congestant Ingredient in 2025

Just about everyone at one time or another has taken over-the-counter cold medicine in liquid form, and the label says it contains nasal decongestant ingredients. But one certain element could be going away.

FDA says they will make final decision by May 7 of 2025

This battle is not new, it's been going on for a number of months. But now, the FDA this week has announced it is considering banning the use of oral phenylephrine (OP, claiming in liquid form, it doesn't work.

OP is found in, and listed as an active ingredient in many popular medicines, including Advil, NyQuil, Sudafed, Robitussin, Tylenol, and Theraflu.

However, according to CBS and other sources, FDA's doctors and researchers say the latest studies show this oral version basically does nothing. The data claims such small amounts of the OP are assimilated by the body that they have no effect. The body digests and disposes of the ingredient before it has a chance to fully obsorb.

The FDA says inhaled medicines that contain phenylephrine are far more effective.

Consumer and advocacy groups reacted strongly to the proposal, according to CBS:

"The Consumer Healthcare Products Association said Thursday it was "disappointed" in the FDA's proposal. The industry trade group renewed its claim that no changes "are warranted" for oral phenylephrine and cited previous FDA and advisory committee decisions that did not call for pulling the ingredient."

They believe the oral version mediicine containing the ingredient should still be offered as an option for consumers.

The FDA will continue to take public comment and input, and says they will make a final decision by May 7, 2025.