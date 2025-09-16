FDA Issues Recall on Imported Frozen Shrimp, Tested Radioactive

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall for frozen imported shrimp from a certain vendor in Indonesia after alarming radioactivity found.

US Customs and Border Patrol detected the elements

Recently US Customs and Border Patrol was inspecting a number of shipments of frozen imported shrimp that was from Indonesia, and found it tested positive for radioactivity.

CBP says the shipping drums were detected at the ports of Los Angeles, Long Beach, Houston, Savannah, Norfolk, Elizabeth, and Miami. According to CBP:

"Cs-137 is a radioisotope of cesium that is man-made through nuclear reactions. This radioisotope is used worldwide in industrial, medical, and research applications. Trace amounts of Cs-137 can be found in the environment, including soil, food, and air."

CBP says the frozen shrimp came from PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati of Indonesia, a company that the FDA says is facing violations of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and were possibly packed under unsanitary conditions. That having been said, the FDA says it's possible the Cesium contamination occurred outside of the Sejati facility, perhaps in post-processing.

However, the investigation is still ongoing, and products from this company will not be allowed into the US until authorities receive confirmation they are safe. In case any of the products made it to distribution centers, all products from this company have been recalled.