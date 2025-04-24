FBI Seeks Leads in Skyrocketing Laser Strikes on WA Airplanes

Earlier this month, Spokane County Deputies and investigators with Spokane International Airport Security busted a man who was linked to dozens of laser strikes on airplanes and helicopters near the airport. Now, the FBI is ramping up efforts to find more.

FBI says laser strikes on aircraft near SeaTac and Spokane International 'exploding'

Since March of 2024, the FBI says incidents of people shining powerful lasers at, or into the cockpits, of aircraft have risen sharply. They did not give specific numbers, but said laser strike incidents have been linked to 14 different communities near SeaTac and Spokane.

Most of them are close enough to the airports where a person can get a 'close up' view of planes and helicopters coming and going.

The FBI says the communities include:

"...the West Plains in Spokane, Nine Mile Falls, Green Bluff, and Hillyard. Neighborhoods with reported incidents in Seattle include SeaTac, Vashon, White Center, Burien, West Kent, Lake Meridian Park, East Hill, and Des Moines."

Officials believe multiple individuals are responsible, and they are seeking any leads or tips from citizens who may see, or have seen, persons shining lasers at planes.

The laser strikes can not only blind a pilot, but can cause retinal injuries. Since the FAA began tracking laser strikes 14 years ago, 328 pilots have experienced some sort of injury nationwide.

Anyone in the state who believes they have information can report it to the FBI via their tiplines at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or can report it online to the FBI Tip line.

A person who is convicted of a laser strike can be punished with a max sentence of five years in prison, and up to a $250,000 fine per offense.

