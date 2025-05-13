FBI Searches for More Victims of Spokane Online Sexual Predator

Suspect in child porn and molestation (SCSO-FBI) Suspect in child porn and molestation (SCSO-FBI) loading...

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says they and the FBI continue to search for victims of a suspected sexual predator.

Man was first investigated in September of 2024

In September of 2024, the FBI received a tip and information about a man who was posting what the FBI called Child Sexual Abuse Materials (CSAM) and other related criminal content online, via the social media platform Telegram.

21-year-old Mykola G. Rakovskyi, also known as "Nick," also used Instagram and other digital platforms to distribute the criminally sexual materials involving children.

Rakovskyi was arrested in November on 2 counts of 1st. Degree Child Molestation and is in the Spokane County Jail. He's also facing 2 similar counts in Stevens County.

The SCSO and FBI believe there are other victims. Anyone who may have any information or tips about this case can report it to the FBI Child Exploitation-Human Trafficking Unit at 509-934-7831. Case reference number 24-10138496.

