FBI Drug Bust One of Biggest in Yakima County History

Federal officials released information Wednesday about one of the largest drug seizures ever in Yakima County.

Suspect captured, arraigned on charges January 10th

According to US Attorney Vanessa R. Waldreff, the FBI Safe Streets Task Force made a raid on December 28th, and wound up with one of the biggest heists ever.

Waldreff said:

".. the FBI Task Force seized more than approximately 120,000 fentanyl-laced pills and more than 42 pounds of methamphetamine. The FBI and its local partners also seized a loaded Beretta pistol and approximately $152,000 in U.S. Currency, including approximately $100,000 that was buried outside the residence."

A suspect in the case, Eliseo Equihua-Zamora, is facing a long list of related charges, says Waldreff. They include:

'..Possession with Intent to Distribute Over 50 Grams of Actual (pure) Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute over 400 grams of Fentanyl, and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime."

The FBI Task Force was assisted by the Department of Homeland Security, Yakima County Sheriff's Office, WA State Department of Corrections, and the US Border Patrol. Additional help came from the Moxee Police Department.

No mention was made of what led up to the discovery and arrest, or if there are any additional suspects being sought. The location where the raid and arrest was made was not disclosed.