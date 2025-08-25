FBI Requests 3 Leavenworth Area Campgrounds Close, Decker Search

The temporary closures began Sunday at 6 AM.

FBI requests closure of 3 Leavenworth-area campgrounds

The FBI intends to search 3 campgrounds in the area near where the three daughters of wanted suspect Travis Decker were found deceased, having been suffocated following their failure to return to their mother after a custodial visit.

The girls were found June 2 not far from the Rock Island campground. According to MyNorthwest.com:

"Trailhead closures include the Jack Pine, Icicle Gorge, Icicle Gorge Upper Loop and Icicle Gorge Upper Loop Tie trailheads.

The three-day campground closures will include the Rock Island, Blackpine Horse and Chatter Creek campgrounds."

Recently, the Chelan County Sheriff's Office released information indicating Decker's DNA was found on plastic bags used to kill the 3 girls, his was the only DNA other than the girls that was found on the bags.

However, following the Chelan County release, nothing was mentioned about the FBI requesting more specific searches or examinations of the area in and around the crime scenes. For more details on the temporary closures, click here.

The US Forest Service notice indicates the closures will end August 27th at the latest.