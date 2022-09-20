Fatal Walla Walla Homicide Suspect ID’d, Man is from Kennewick

Man facing 1st Degree Murder charges (WW Police station-City of Walla Walla) Man facing 1st Degree Murder charges (WW Police station-City of Walla Walla) loading...

Walla Walla Police have now released the name of a suspect arrested in connection with what appears to be a fatal assault.

Man found unresponsive around 8:30 AM Monday morning

Walla Walla Police were sent to an apartment complex in the 400 block of South 1st. where they found an unconscious man in one of the units. He was also not breathing.

Despite the efforts of Walla Walla firefighters and paramedics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said he appeared to have been assaulted.

Now, 46-year-old David Delgado of Kennewick is in custody and has been charged with 1st. Degree murder in connection with the victim's death. The man's name has not yet been released. Delgado was arrested on probable cause, per the state's new apprehension laws.

According to KVEW-42 TV, Walla Walla Police had said previously the two persons apparently knew each other. No other details about the incident have been released.