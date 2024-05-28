Fatal Sunnyside Shooting Suspect Captured After Crashing His Car

Thanks in part to help from citizens tips, Sunnyside Police and Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies were able to locate the suspect in a fatal shooting late Memorial Day. This image is of the area of the fatal shooting.

The suspect cut off another driver, then began shooting.

According to Sunnyside Police, around 6:44 PM Monday, a 21-year-old man was driving in the 900 block of South 13th. Street in Sunnyside when another car pulled in front of him, cut him off, and then the occupant began firing at him.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was killed by the gunfire. The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Marques Cardinas of Outlook, WA, was reportedly flashing gang signs at the victim prior to the cutoff and shooting.

Cardenas sped away from the scene, and after crashing his car, was able to elude police for a few hours. But with help from citizens' tips, officers were able to locate and arrest him around 11:22 PM after a short chase on foot.

He's now in the Yakima County Jail. No other information has been released yet.