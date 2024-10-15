Fatal Spokane Shooting Suspect Captured in Hayden, Idaho

Fatal shooting suspect (SCSO-US Marshals) Fatal shooting suspect (SCSO-US Marshals) loading...

The suspect in a fatal weekend shooting in Spokane has been located and captured in Hayden, Idaho. He is pictured here with US Marshals.

Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies located the shooter

Early Saturday morning, Oct. 12th, in the 8800 block of East Trent, the shooter, identified as 43-year-old Johnathan M. Bryman, had met up with the victim about a drug deal.

Byman and 53-year-old William McCreight had met at the northeast corner of Trent and North Argonne Road. At one point during the interaction, Byman pulled out a firearm, fatally shot McCreight, and fled the scene.

Numerous area law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Marshal Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force (PNVOTF) worked the investigation, and Monday afternoon Byman was located and arrested without incident in Hayden, Idaho.

Get our free mobile app

Authorities said Byman did not notify anyone about the shooting, nor have officials said what led up to It. Byman is now facing 2nd Degree Murder charges. The SCSO says the investigation is still ongoing.