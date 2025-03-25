Fatal Shooting Creates “Chaos” at Pierce County Apartment Complex

Pierce County Sheriff's Deputies are still searching a Parkland apartment complex for leads in a fatal shooting.

A 32-year-old man was fatally shot

Around 4:15 AM Tuesday morning, Officers were called to the Cedar Crest Apartments, multiple 911 callers reported shots were fired.

When Officers arrived they found what they said was a "chaotic" scene, with people running around and screaming. The 32-year-old man was located, but died at the scene from gunshot wounds.

Multiple casings were found, but the shooter is still at large. Authorities have not released other information about the incident. Police have not confirmed with ballistics yet, but witnesses claim their apartment complex next to Cedar Crest was also hit by gunfire.