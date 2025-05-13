Fatal Shooting at Yakima Skate Park, Suspect In Custody

Yakima Police responded to a location near a skate park Monday evening, about a shooting, after receiving multiple reports.

36-year-old male victim found at scene

Around 7:30 PM, Officers were called to an area by the Chesterly Skate Park and found the male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

EMS responded but despite life-saving measures, the man died at the scene. Multiple witnesses at the scene were able to identify the shooter, and the Yakima Police Department, Sheriff's Deputies, and WA State Patrol were able to locate the suspect.

The 22-year-old Yakima man was found not far from the park and arrested. He's being held in the Yakima County Jail on 2nd Degree Murder charges.

Get our free mobile app

YPD says they are still seeking any additional information from the public, they are also asking if anyone else was confronted in the park at that time. They're also seeking any video anyone might have. All leads can be anonymously reported at (509) 576-6874.

READ More: This is the fourth fatal shooting in the county this year