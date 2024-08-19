Fatal Road Rage Shooting Suspect Captured in Spokane

A 43-year-old man is in the Spokane County Jail on Murder and other charges following an apparent road rage shooting Sunday.

The suspect fired at the victim's vehicle after pulling alongside.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office reports around 4:10 PM they responded to a shooting at the intersection of Trent and Argonne Road. Officials say the victim was driving a Nissan four-door sedan eastbound on Trent which had stopped at the red light with Argonne.

The suspect, identified as 43-year-old Marc G. Rinard, pulled up alongside the Nissan on the passenger side and began yelling at the adult male driver, and an adult female passenger. Suddenly, Rinard fired a pistol at the driver, striking him. He then sped away in his black Dodge pickup. Despite efforts from passers-by, EMT, and other persons, the drive was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman in the car was not harmed.

He was later located at his residence and arrested. The SCSD says he is facing the following charges:

"Murder 2nd Degree, Drive-By Shooting, and Assault 1st Degree."

Some witness statements indicate Rinard may have been driving erratically, which possibly led to the confrontation, and ultimately, the fatal shooting. The incident remains under investigation.