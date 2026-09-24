Details and information are still being gathered, according to Officials.

Fatal Plane Crash Wednesday Afternoon NW of Royal City

The Grant County Sheriff's Offce and County EMS responded to an area about 12 miles just north and west of Royal City, around 5:40 PM about a plane crash.

The location was near the intersection of Road 11-SW / Adams Road South, apparently in a field. The area of the crash is circled in our image.

An 89-Year-Old Man Was Killed

Sources say the pilot, identified as 89-year-old Dwain Edward Forester, was the only one on board and did not survive the crash. The GCSO says it was a small plane, but did not identify what type. Officials said Forester's family has been notified.

The specific circumstances have not been released, the Federal Aviation Administration has begun an investigation, more details are expected to be released.

Forester was the only one on board the plane.