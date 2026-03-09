Pasco Man Found Fatally Shot by Pik a Pop Gas Pumps on North 4th Ave.

Pasco Police continue to investigate a fatal shooting from Sunday night.

Officers Find Man Fatally Shot near Gas Pumps

Around 10:30 PM Sunday night, March 8th. Pasco Poilice responded to the Pik a Pop Convenience store, lcoated at 1949 North 4th Ave. about reports of gunfire.

Witnesses and a nearby Officer reported hearing at least 3 shots fired, when they arrived the found a 38-year-old male with what was said to be a fatal gunshot wound to his head.

Police said they have contacted all the persons related to the incident, and they are cooperating. The Tri-City Herald reported 3 men were also at the pump area at the time of the shooting.

Pasco PD says there is no threat to the public, anyone who may have any additional information is urged to call (509)-545-3421.