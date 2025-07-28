Pasco Fatal Shooting Suspect Arrested in Pendelton

The suspect in the fatal shooting of a Pasco woman July 23rd was located this weekend.

Pasco Police say the man was found in Pendelton, OR

July 23rd, Police were called to the area of Marie and 20th in Pasco, and found a woman, identified as Lupita Ponce-Penaloza, was found in what Police said was an accessory dwelling unit--a converted garage--and she was not breathing. She'd been shot.

The investigation quickly led to the issuing of a warrant for the arrest of Johnathon Villegas, on charges of Murder 2 or 2nd. Degree Murder. With help from various regional agencies, he was located over the weekend in Pendleton and arrested without incident.

Pasco PD says the investigation is by no means over, they continue to compile evidence, and the case is still wide open. More information is expected to be released soon.