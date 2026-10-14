The Grant County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the incident.

Car vs. Tractor-Trailer Crash Kills Driver.

Shortly before 12:30 PM Tuesday, October 13th. Grant County Deputies and the Traffic Unit responded to a rural road intersection about ten miles east of Moses Lake.

Officers and EMS arrived at the intersection of Road 3-NE and Road U-NE, and found a passenger sedan with one person on board, the driver, had collided with a tractor-trailer, killing the car's driver.

Officials Did Not Release Specifics of the Crash

More updates will be released Wednesday, according to GCSO Officials. They did not say if the intersection is a four-way stop, or if one of the vehicles ran a stop sign. The road and area were closed til about 3 PM for investigators to work. The GCSO released information saying the area fully re-opened by 6:15 PM.

A statement released by GCSO Public Information Officer Kyle Foreman to the Columbia Basin Herald referenced the need for drivers to "obey posted speed limits to prevent the possibility of future collisions like this one."

Tractor Trailer Driver Sustained Injuries

The extent of the tractor-trailer driver's injuries were not specified but said to be non-life threatening. Names of those involved were being withheld until relatives were notified.