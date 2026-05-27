A Saturday night fatal crash kept Yakima County Deputies busy, not just with the initial crash.

Driver Involved in Crash Flees the Scene

The YCSO says around 9:21 PM they responded to an area near the intersection of the Yakima Valley Highway and Hudson Road, a couple of miles north of Grandview.

9-1-1 callers and witnesses had reported two vehicles, and one witness said they thought a man was ejected from one of the cars.

Deputies Found the Man Nearby

22-yaer-old Armanda Escamilla Jr. was the man who was ejected, one of the witnesses attempted CPR but those efforts, along with EMS who came to the scene, were not able to save him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was believed one of the persons involved had also fled the scene. A perimeter was set up, but despite a search involving a K-9 from the Yakama Tribal Police Department, the male suspect was not initially located.

But a short time later a tip from a citizen indicated the suspect was at a nearby dairy, and he was located and arrested.

A Drunk Driver Tried to Drive Through the Accident Scene

The YCSO also reported while Officers were working the secured scene, and roadblocks and detours were in place, a drunk driver tried to navigate through the accident zone. That driver nearly hit several law enforcement vehicles, but just missed them. The driver was arrested and jailed on multiple charges.