UPDATE-Fast-Moving Wildfires Close I-84 in Oregon, Baker City to Ontario

As of 10:15 AM Tuesday morning, the Oregon Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 84 both directions between Baker City and Ontario. No vehicles allowed at all. UPDATE see below story

Fast-moving wildfires and smoke necessitated the closure

According to information issued by the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT)

"I-84 is currently closed in both directions between Baker City (Exit 302) and Ontario (Exit 374) due to the Durkee Fire. This fire is advancing rapidly towards the highway in multiple locations in the Farewell Bend area. Avoid the area and delay your travel plans or consider using alternative routes using major highways. Do not rely on GPS for directions or attempt to detour using county or forest roads, as these are not suitable for interstate traffic and may be affected by ongoing fire activity. The closure is expected to last through the day. For current road conditions, please visit TripCheck.com."

Officials urge rescheduling travel plans, or picking an alternate route that steers well clear of this area. For more information on Oregon road conditions and how the wildfires are affecting travel, click here.

UPDATE--- ODOT has now closed more of I-84 from La Grande to Baker City.

Get our free mobile app