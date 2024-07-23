UPDATE-Fast-Moving Wildfires Close I-84 in Oregon, Baker City to Ontario

UPDATE-Fast-Moving Wildfires Close I-84 in Oregon, Baker City to Ontario

Oregon wildfireds (UCSO)

As of 10:15 AM Tuesday morning, the Oregon Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 84 both directions between Baker City and Ontario. No vehicles allowed at all.  UPDATE   see below story 

  Fast-moving wildfires and smoke necessitated the closure

According to information issued by the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT)

"I-84 is currently closed in both directions between Baker City (Exit 302) and Ontario (Exit 374) due to the Durkee Fire. This fire is advancing rapidly towards the highway in multiple locations in the Farewell Bend area. Avoid the area and delay your travel plans or consider using alternative routes using major highways. Do not rely on GPS for directions or attempt to detour using county or forest roads, as these are not suitable for interstate traffic and may be affected by ongoing fire activity. The closure is expected to last through the day. For current road conditions, please visit TripCheck.com."

Officials urge rescheduling travel plans, or picking an alternate route that steers well clear of this area. For more information on Oregon road conditions and how the wildfires are affecting travel, click here. 

UPDATE--- ODOT has now closed more of I-84 from La Grande to Baker City. 

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades

Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF

More From 610 KONA