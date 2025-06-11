Farm Worker Drowns in Irrigation Canal Near Mattawa

The investigation continues into the apparent drowning death of a 30-year-old farm worker near Mattawa.

Grant County Deputies respond to missing worker report

The GCSO says Tuesday evening, they were able to locate the body of the man in the irrigation canal near the intersection of Road M-Southwest and Road 24-Southwest, about two miles east of Mattawa.

Earlier in the day, around 2 PM, fellow workers became concerned when the man did not return to the group after performing some other duties.

His three-wheeler was found idling next to the canal by the intersection, the GCSO says evidence indicated the man entered the canal.

Investigators didn't say if he fell accidentally, or intentionally got in, but his body was found a number of hours later in the water.

The man's body is with the Grant County coroner, to officially determine the cause of death.

