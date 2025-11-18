Legendary Seattle Eatery Skillet Closing, Drops 45 Workers

Seattle Eater magazine says it began as a food truck in the early 2000's then began to grow from there. Now, a famous restaurant is closing. It's the latest victim of rising costs, rising wages, and the inability of smaller businesses to stay afloat in WA state.

Skillet at the Denny Triangle to close

This is not the first diner in the famous eatery that's shutting its doors. According to an alert from WA State Employment Security, Skillet has already shuttered two other locations at Capitol Hill and Post Alley, and now December 12th the famous Skillet at the Denny Triangle will shut down. For years it's been a popular venue at their six locations.

At least 45 workers will be out, the State WARN Alert says 47.

According to Seattle Eater, company officials say they fell victim, like many Puget Sound businesses, to rising costs and declining consumer demand.

After a number of years of doing business from an Airstream trailer, food truck, in 2011 Skillet opened its first brick and mortar location, and Seattle Eater says a Seattle Times food critic said it was their "dream diner."

However, now the dream appears to be going in the opposite direction. These 3 closures amount to half of their locations, the rest will remain open.