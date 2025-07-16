Famed Actor’s New York Home Made of Rubber Now an Air BnB

The house is a legendary East Coast piece of architecture, and apparently you can stay in it.

The House of Rubber was once owned by a famous actor

If you've seen the movies Platoon, Spider Man, or any of his other 150 films, you've seen the work of Willem Defoe. The famous quirky actor actually owned a home in the town of Accord, New York, that is still known as The Rubber House.

Defoe bought the home in 1988 in the Hudson Valley area, it was originally built in 1981 for a famous choreographer, and was covered entirely in dark neoprene, or rubber. Yes, a sturdy layer of rubber, several inches thick.

This gave it perfect sound proofing capabilites for music or recording, and real estate experts said it also has a minimalist interior--at least when Defoe owned it. Architectural Digest says he hated it at first, but his agent kept taking him back there, and he finally warmed up to it. It was the first home he bought after his career began to take off.

Defoe now longer owns the home, but for a paltry $877 per night, you can rent it as an Air BnB. It has 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. To see the Air BnB, click here.

