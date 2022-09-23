The Kennewick Police Department released information Friday, a plea from a family whose 18-year-old daughter was fatally shot a year ago this week.

Alyssa Moore was shot in what police say was a targeted attack

September 22nd, 2021, Moore was found with several gunshot wounds after police were called to the area of West 7th Place and South Kent Streets. Witnesses had called to report gunfire around 3:05 AM. Police said the attack was likely targeted, but not a lot of information has come out as to why they believe she was singled out.

Moore was taken to an area hospital, where she died. Now, her mother, Misty Knox, released this statement, via KPD (Detective Sergeant Jose Santoy):

“My 18-year-old daughter Alyssa Moore was gunned down and killed on 9/22/21 at around 3am outside the Heatherstone and Woodland Park Apartments in Kennewick, WA. There has not been any arrest made as of yet and we as a family are pleading for the public’s help. If you live in or were in the area that night and remember anything unusual, please contact the Kennewick Police Department. Even the smallest detail can help lead detectives in the right direction. If you reside in the area and have any video footage that may help, please reach out. You can do so completely anonymous. Alyssa had so much to offer the world and someone robbed her of her life. We are begging for your help.”

Santoy says anyone who may have any kind of information, even if they think it's not important, to call it in at (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.