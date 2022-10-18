Fall To Thunder in This Weekend With Wind, Rain and Cold

According to the National Weather Service, and noticed by many, so far this fall has been mild.

Much stormier weather is expected this weekend

The NWS out of Pendleton and other weather watch stations say starting Friday night, we are going to see a lot more 'normal' weather. So far, we've had some chilly overnight temps, but the daytime highs have been close to record temps for this time of year.

The revised forecast is for all of southeastern WA and northeastern OR and includes a mix of wind, rain, and colder temps. The higher elevations are expected to get the first snowfall of the season.

The temperatures will drop by as much as 15-20 degrees over the weekend, with highs in the 50s and '60s and lows as cold as the '20s and 30s.

For the Tri-Cities, look for lows around 40, perhaps dipping into the upper 30s. But in mountain passes, look for snow.

Temps will remain mild into Monday, only hitting the low 60s.