Fake Yakima US Marshal Gets Prison for Impersonation, Theft

A man from Auburn, Georgia will spend 2 1/2 years in Federal prison and face over $85,000 in restitution for his role in fraud.

The man posted as a US Marshal, threatened arrests

US Attorney's Office officials in Spokane said Wednesday that 31-year-old Charmmorro Vijay Strothers was sentenced on charges of Wire Fraud and False Personation of an Officer or Employee of the United States.

Stothers had flown into SeaTac Airport, rented a car, and drove to Yakima. Then three times between August 13th and August 16th of 2023, Strothers posing as a US Marshal, had an accomplice contact two victims via phone, demanding they post a bond to avoid an arrest warrant.

Get our free mobile app

The first victim withdrew $14,000 from Egly's Bail Bonds in Yakima, met up with Strothers, and paid him, then he repeated the ruse for another $25,000.

The second victim was contacted in Tacoma and withdrew a $44,000 bond from CJ Bail Bonds. When the victim asked to see his ID, he told her he could not because he was a Federal agent.

Both victims were suspicious and reported the incidents to law enforcement. On August 18th, law enforcement officers caught up to Strothers at the SeaTac Airport, and he was arrested. Officers found receipt books on him and $59,000 in cash.

Besides the 30 months in prison, he is facing just over $85,000 in restitution payments.