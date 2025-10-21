Who’s Passing $100 Fake Bills Around Pendleton, OR? Movie Money?

Movie money is a growing issue with counterfeit purchases, according to the US Secret Service.

What is movie money anyway?

The Pendleton Police Department is reporting numerous incidents around town recently about fake $100 dollar bills being passed and used for purchases.

Many of them are what's called movie money. It's pretty simple, it is currency that looks and feels almost exactly like real cash, but is used for TV and video purposes-fake.

The only problem is, while the money is stamped in various locations (sometimes on the back, side, or front) with "FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY,." a clerk or cashier who is not paying attention might fall victim to it.

With this and other kinds of counterfeit bills, the color may be off, the watermark or security strip may be missing, and some businesses utilize a UV light to further examine the currency. The bill may also feel more like actual paper, instead of having the rougher texture found on US money.

Movie money, according to the Secret Service, can be purchased by the general public and is now estimated to be used in at least 25 percent of counterfeit purchases over the last few years. It's certainly easier to try to use than printing your own fake bills. Those require a lot more work, and skill.

Authorities say if you do come across any fake currency, don't keep it or destroy it, turn it over to law enforcement.