What Northwest State is Among the Worst in Laser Strikes on Airplanes?

The laser was first invented in 1960 when scientists were able to use a prism or reflective triangle to produce a thin, focused intense beam of light. Now, 60 years later, they're being used to point at airplanes and blind pilots. Those are called laser strikes.

FAA Lists to Ten States With the Most Laser Strikes.

The Federal Aviation Administration began tracking reported laser strikes on aircraft in 2010. No aircraft have been downed due to these strikes, but between 2010 and 2024, 337 pilots have sustained some kind of eye or optical injury due to laser strikes.

Get our free mobile app

Imagine a person with a routine laser pointer, often the kind used in public demonstrations on whiteboards, pointing it at your eye. It blinds you for a second or two. However, much more powerful green lasers are usually the ones used in laser strikes. The laser strikes are intensified by going through the thick aircraft windscreen.

WA States Ranks 6th on the 'Top' Ten List for Aircraft Strikes

FAA Laser Strike YouTube video still image FAA Laser Strike YouTube video still image loading...

The FAA says in 2025, these were the worst states, with the most officially reported laser strikes:

"California - 1,309

Texas - 1,100

Florida - 654

Illinois - 620

Arizona - 574

***Washington - 484 ***

Tennessee - 431

Indiana - 370

New York - 369

Virginia - 353"

Authorities have not offered specifics as to why the rates in WA are climbing, but last year the FBI began to intensify their investigations in our state. Fines for a confirmed laser strike conviction can be as high as $11,000, and some Federal penalties can result in five years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines.

Another category, crime-wise, WA state can be 'proud' of. The FAA has published a lot of materials about the proper and safe use of lasers.