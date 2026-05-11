The Federal Aviation Administration, or FAA, has just released much tighter restrictions for the 2026 World Cup soccer games in US Cities, concerning drone use.

No Drone Zones Include Lumen Field in Seattle

Due to what US Officials spoofing, RF-based threats and overall security to players and fans, every US host city has a no drone zone around the perimeter. No specific distances are listed by the FAA, rather, they are posting signage in each location that they believe will provide security.

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RF-based threats are when an entity attempts to use radio or other Wi-Fi signals to jam, intercept, impede or 'hack' into sensitive or other communications.

Aside from potential drone threats to players, fans and security workers, here is also the issue of copyright. Officials are concerned that unauthorized drones may attempt to take video or pictures and utilize them for profit online--violating FIFA copyright laws.

If you Violate a No-Drone Zone You can Pay Dearly

The FAA, for a number of years, has already prosecuted and fined hundreds of drone operators who, for example, were flying them in airport restricted areas, and many of these prosecutions came from near miss events with airliners and other traffic.

A person who is caught violating these zones usually has their drone confiscated, some have been given jail time, and even fines up to $100,000 have been issued.

Homeland Security and other officials already raised concerns after numerous illegal drones were spotted over the Seahawk's Super Bowl Victory Parade in Seattle not long ago.

Media and Other Groups Can Apply for Permitting to Fly

Much like the Seattle TV and radio stations who reached out to the FAA for permission to use drones to cover the SB Parade, media can apply for credentials. However, they will be limited in what they can and cannot share, per FIFA rights and copyrights.