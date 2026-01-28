162 WA Expedia Workers Will Have to ‘Travel’ To New Jobs Come April

The company says the cuts are from their continued efforts to assess where they are, and what roles are needed.

Expedia continues cuts that began last year

Expedia, based out of Seattle, has about 16,500 workers across 50 countries, so 162 cuts are not mammoth. But they follow other reductions in 2023 and 2024, which have trimmed about 3 percent or more of their workforce, according to Geekwire.

And, a noteable number have been in WA State, which has also seen 'steady' cuts by Amazon, Microsoft, Meta and other data and tech companies. While the Seattle startup market remains vibrant, it's been offset by these almost constant job slashes by the bigger companies.

While many of those were AI-related, Expedia said in a statement (in part):

“We are also simplifying our structure and reducing organizational layers to move faster and with more accountability."

They said the cuts were not easy to make, but necessary. The areas where jobs were reduced included data engineers, software development, content designers, and experience designers.

The reductions will be carried out between April 1 and 19th, according to the report. Geekwire, considered the leading tech and digital business reporter and tracker, has a layoff sheet that has been tracking all the cuts. You can see it by clicking here.