Excessive Speed, Driver Distraction Leads to Grant County Rollover

The Grant County Motor Traffic Unit continues its investigation.

Driver sustains life-threatening injuries.

Just after 10 AM Friday morning, 40-year-old Jesus Villa Ambriz of Ephrata was driving a tractor-trailer, heading west on North Frontage Road, east of George, WA.

However, he apparently took a curve too sharply and his vehicle veered off the road, and rolled. Amrbiz suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to an area hospital.

No word on his condition has been released, but Grant County Motor Traffic investigators said excessive speed and driver distraction led to the crash, which is still under investigation.

No other vehicles were involved.