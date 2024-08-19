Errant Pasco Driver Captured With Gun, Drugs After Crash

A 37-year-old Pasco man is in the Franklin County jail on weapons and drug charges after a Friday evening crash.

The suspect plowed their vehicle into another parked car

A Pasco Officer on patrol saw an SUV driving erratically near 7th and West Pear St. after which the driver crashed into a parked vehicle.

The occupants of the SUV then fled the scene, but the driver was located at a nearby residence and taken into custody after a search by Pasco K-9 Hapo. Marco Antonio Garcia was arrested, Police said he left a handgun on the ground at the scene as narcotics were found inside the vehicle.

Suspect's firearm (PPD) Suspect's firearm (PPD) loading...

Get our free mobile app

In addition to the charges from the driving, crash, drugs and his

not being allowed to possess a firearm, he's also facing an unrelated arrest warrant.

Police did not say if any other suspects were located or being sought.